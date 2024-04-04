wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Uptick in Viewership, Ratings Steady This Week
April 4, 2024 | Posted by
– Wrestlenomics has the television viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw a slight increase in viewership, while ratings held steady in the key demo.
Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 752,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 1% from last week’s show, which averaged 747,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite averaged a 0.23 rating. That number is identical to last week’s show, which also drew a 0.23 rating.
Rankings data for cable original programming this week is not yet available.
