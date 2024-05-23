– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was the last episode of Dynamite before this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view show. Last night’s show saw an overall increase in numbers.

Viewership for last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 713,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which averaged 672,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up slightly in the P18-49 key ratings demo. AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.24 rating. The number was up from last week, which saw Dynamite draw a 0.23 rating.

Dynamite finished at No. 6 for the night for cable originals in the key demo, which is identical to its ranking for last week. The NBA Playoffs game featuring the Mavericks vs. the Timberwolves in the conference finals averaged 6.8181 million viewers and a 2.40 key demo rating on TNT. The NHL Playoff game between the Rangers and the Panthers averaged 1.984 million viewers and drew a 0.61 rating.

AEW Rampage will return to Fridays tomorrow at TNT. However, it will be airing at an early start time of 6:30 pm EST. Meanwhile, AEW Collision will instead air on TBS this Saturday, May 25 at 8:00 pm EST.