AEW Dynamite Rating Hits Five Month High For Blood & Guts, Viewership Spikes

AEW scored a boost in the ratings for this week’s Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite, with the rating hitting the highest point in five months. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.34 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 953,000 viewers, up 17.2% and 15.5% from last week’s 0.29 demo rating and audience of 825,000.

The demo rating was the highest for the show since the February 22nd episode scored a 0.33, while the audience was the best since the March 22nd episode had 954,000. This week’s show also marked a rare (for 2023) year-to-year improvement for the show, as the July 20th episode drew a 0.32 demo rating and 910,000 viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.298 demo rating and 881,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.363 demo rating and 957,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.