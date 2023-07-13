– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw a slight dip in viewership, but ratings in the key demo held steady.

AEW Dynamite averaged 825,000 viewers this week. Viewership dropped slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 855,000 viewers.

The live TBS broadcasted drew an average 0.29 rating in the key demo. The rating was consistent with last week’s number. Rankings information for this week is not yet available.

Next week, AEW Dynamite will be heading to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts for Blood & Guts.