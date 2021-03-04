wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Review: Paul Wight Debuts, Cody & Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade, More

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dissecting Dynamite AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Paul Wight tease a new big signing at Revolution and Shaq & Jade Cargill beat Cody & Red Velvet, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite is live with post-show analysis and review. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite is going live shortly with Andy Perez and Tony Acero discussing the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Finals, FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express, and much more.

And don’t forget to subscribe to 411 on YouTube here. You can hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up including new episodes of Dissecting Dynamite, the 411 on Wrestling Podcast, the 411 Interviews Podcast, the latest movie trailers and clips, plus more!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Dissecting Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading