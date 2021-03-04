wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Review: Paul Wight Debuts, Cody & Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade, More
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Paul Wight tease a new big signing at Revolution and Shaq & Jade Cargill beat Cody & Red Velvet, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite is live with post-show analysis and review. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite is going live shortly with Andy Perez and Tony Acero discussing the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Finals, FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express, and much more.
