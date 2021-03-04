AEW Dynamite Review: Paul Wight Debuts, Cody & Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Paul Wight tease a new big signing at Revolution and Shaq & Jade Cargill beat Cody & Red Velvet, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite is live with post-show analysis and review. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite is going live shortly with Andy Perez and Tony Acero discussing the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Finals, FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express, and much more.

And don’t forget to subscribe to 411 on YouTube here. You can hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up including new episodes of Dissecting Dynamite, the 411 on Wrestling Podcast, the 411 Interviews Podcast, the latest movie trailers and clips, plus more!