AEW News: This Week’s Dynamite Taping Today, Tony Khan Gifted Timecop DVD At Collision

– AEW is taping this week’s episode of Dynamite today due to the episode airing on Christmas Day. The show is taping at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City with the lineup for the show here.

– Tony Khan was given a gift at last night’s Collision in the form of a Timecop DVD. Khan, who references the film when matches for Rampage or ROH TV are taped after Dynamite and Collision, posted about the gift on Twitter as you can see below. He wrote:

“God bless Santa! Timecop on DVD, what a great Christmas gift! #AEWCollision on TNT”