Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite on 34th Street

A match between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo has been added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on 34th Street. The match was set up on tonight’s Collision, after Storm tried to introduce herself to Purazzo and Taya Valkyrie.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay (6 points) vs. Brody King (6 points)

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada (7 points) vs. Shelton Benjamin (6 points)

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher (9 points) vs. Daniel Garcia (7 points)

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (9 points) vs. Komander (0 points)

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin (6 points) vs. Ricochet (9 points)

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo