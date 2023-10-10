– It’s a huge night of wrestling with AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT running head-to-head. AEW has a huge “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite planned, with Adam Copeland making his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus. Also, Bryan Danielson faces Swerve Strickland.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will also have a special buy-in pre-show airing at 7:30 pm EST, featuring Eddie Kingston defending both his ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight titles against Minoru Suzuki. The Dynamite main card then starts on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Ruby Soho banned from ringside)

* Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Christian Cage explains his actions

* Toni Storm is ready for her close up

* MJF will be there live

* ROH World & NJPW Strong Openweight Titles Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (Buy-In Show)

Tony Khan has also confirmed that much like tonight’s NXT, the first half hour of Dynamite’s live TBS broadcast will air commercial-free.

