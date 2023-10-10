– As previously reported, tomorrow night’s absolutely stacked edition of WWE NXT TV is going to run ad-free for the first 30 minutes of its live broadcast tomorrow. Now, it looks like AEW is following suit. AEW CEO Tony Khan announced tonight via social media that the first 30 minutes for tomorrow’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite will also run commercial-free on TBS. You can view Khan’s announcement below:

“The first 30 minute of TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite will be commercial-free on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW night! Remember AEW Dynamite is in a special timeslot TOMORROW, one week only Tuesday #AEWDynamite TITLE TUESDAY on TBS! Tomorrow Night, 8pm ET/7pm CT First 30 mins commercial free”

Additionally, tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite has reportedly received a 10-minute overrun on TBS as well.