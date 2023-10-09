wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Reportedly Getting Overrun This Week
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
This week’s special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Tuesday Night Title episode of Dynamite has secured a 10-minute overrun from TBS.
The show is running opposite WWE NXT due to the MLB Playoffs taking place on Wednesday night on TBS. NXT has announced that the first half-hour will be commercial-free and have announced Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Paul Heyman and more for the episode.
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger On If Cody Rhodes Missed His Moment at WWE Wrestlemania 39
- Arn Anderson On WCW Moving TV Tapings To Disney Studios, Impact On The Talent
- Matt Hardy Says The Hardys vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage In AEW Is ‘A Long Ways Away’
- Note on Damian Priest Not Being Cleared for Raw, WWE Loading Up Shows This Week