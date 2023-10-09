AEW Dynamite Reportedly Getting Overrun This Week

This week’s special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Tuesday Night Title episode of Dynamite has secured a 10-minute overrun from TBS.

The show is running opposite WWE NXT due to the MLB Playoffs taking place on Wednesday night on TBS. NXT has announced that the first half-hour will be commercial-free and have announced Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Paul Heyman and more for the episode.