First 30 Minutes Of This Week’s WWE NXT To Be Commercial-Free
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
Tuesday’s loaded episode of WWE NXT will go without commercials for the first half-hour. WWE announced on Monday that the episode will air without ad breaks for the first half-hour, as you can see below.
The episode has the following officially announced
* Pub Rules Match: Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Gallus
* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)
* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement
* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez
BREAKING: The first 30 MINUTES of #WWENXT tomorrow night will be commercial-free! https://t.co/xCT2OnIdhd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2023
