First 30 Minutes Of This Week’s WWE NXT To Be Commercial-Free

Tuesday’s loaded episode of WWE NXT will go without commercials for the first half-hour. WWE announced on Monday that the episode will air without ad breaks for the first half-hour, as you can see below.

The episode has the following officially announced

* Pub Rules Match: Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Gallus

* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement

* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez