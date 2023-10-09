wrestling / News

First 30 Minutes Of This Week’s WWE NXT To Be Commercial-Free

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-10-23 Image Credit: WWE

Tuesday’s loaded episode of WWE NXT will go without commercials for the first half-hour. WWE announced on Monday that the episode will air without ad breaks for the first half-hour, as you can see below.

The episode has the following officially announced

* Pub Rules Match: Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Gallus
* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)
* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement
* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading