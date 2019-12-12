AEW Dynamite Tops NXT in Ratings, Both Shows Draw Same Viewership

– AEW remained on top of NXT in the ratings battle for week eleven of their head to head, while overall viewers pulled into a dead heat. AEW Dynamite brought in a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 778,000 viewers, down 13% and 9% from last week’s 0.32 demo rating and 851,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s episode of NXT hit a 0.24 demo rating and also 778,000 viewers, down 17% and 7% from last week’s 0.29 and 845,000 viewers. This marks the third time out of eleven weeks that NXT has topped or tied AEW in overall viewers, though the most important number is — as always — the demo rating. AEW Dynamite has been on top all eleven weeks to date. It’s slightly lower drop this week (0.05 to NXT’s 0.04) means that it expanded its lead every so slightly, though it’s really mostly just splitting hairs at this point.

AEW ranked #11 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, while NXT hit #21. The NBA came on ESPN topped the night with a 0.48 demo rating and 1.159 million viewers.

The week to week numbers have been, for reference:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)