AEW Moves Dynamite & Dark TV Taping To Undisclosed Location, Also Filming Future Content
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has moved their Dynamite and Dark TV tapings out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL and to an undisclosed location. The belief is that the company is taping matches today and tomorrow, including content for future shows.
The reason AEW has not revealed where they are taping is because they don’t want fans to show up and wait in the parking lot or outside the venue. The only thing known about the taping location is that it is believed to be in the southeast.
Jacksonville has made some changes that would have made it difficult to continue to tape at Daily’s Place, such as using a parking lot near Daily’s Place as a coronavirus testing center and an edict to close all the city’s hotels except to essential personnel.
