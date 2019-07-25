AEW Execs Say Stephen Amell Will Always Have a Home With Them

– Stephen Amell will be looking for a new role with Arrow about to end, and he may already have a line on a job in AEW. TV Guide spoke with AEW President Tony Khan and EVPs Cody, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega and asked about their longterm affiliation with Amell, who faced Christopher Daniels at All In last year and is a bona fide member of the Bullet Club.

“Stephen is a wrestler, so we would, I think we’d absolutely,” Cody said about interest in Amell. “When the time comes, if Stephen needs a home as a wrestler, ever wants to get in the ring, we’re ready for it. We got ideas in case he wants to show up. And he’s watched every second of what we’ve done and commented on it so far. So I just wait for the day.”

The AEW execs were asked if they wanted to have a message passed along to Amell, and Cody said, “Just tell him that, he’ll always have a home with AEW.”