AEW Files Trademark for New Program ‘Rampage’

– As previously reported, AEW and WarnerMedia announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which will debut on TNT later this August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nights at 10:00 pm EST on TNT before moving to TBS, along with Dynamite, in January 2022. Fightful has a report that AEW filed a trademark on its new show name on May 17.

That date was just two days before announcement was made official. Here’s the official trademark filing description with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):