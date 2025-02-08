AEW Fires Bear Boulder Following Domestic Battery Arrest

AEW has reportedly fired Bear Boulder of the Iron Savages following an arrest for battery by strangulation. Fightful Select reports that the company released Boulder, real name Thomas Wansaw, after learning he had been arrested for the aforementioned charge back in January.

PWInsider reports that Boulder was arrested on January 13th in Winter Garden, Florida on the charges and according to the police complaint, authorities arrived at his home after being called by the alleged victim, which was identified as his fiance. The deputy noted that the fiance (who is not being named) told him she was “physically battered.” The deputy wrote in the report:

“I observed what appeared [to be] several injuries on [deleted] and photographs were taken and uploaded to Axon Evidence to be attached to the report. According to [deleted], she sustained injuries around her neck which included red marks as well scratches just below her neck just above her breast. The back of [deleted] neck was also red and appeared it was battered as well. [Deleted] also sustained a bruise that appeared to be bright red on her right hand. According to [Deleted], she was in a verbal argument with Thomas Wansaw that escalated into a physical altercation when he pushed her to the ground. Thomas Wansaw then placed his foot onto her throat causing [deleted] to lose consciousness and black out. [Deleted] stated she gained consciousness approximately five to ten minutes later and was able to retreat outside to a patio/balcony area and call 911. “[Deleted] stated she believes Thomas Wansaw picked her up and placed her on the couch as that is where she was when she regained consciousness. [Deleted] stated this was not the first time Thomas Wansaw has been physically violent with her and it has happened approximately five to ten times over the course of their relationship. [Deleted] also stated when Thomas Wansaw is attending his anger management courses, he is a completely different person. [Deleted] was cooperative but then during the investigation she stated she did not want Thomas Wansaw to go to jail as it will cause a great financial strain on their relationship. [Deleted] did begin to complete a written statement but decided not to finish it because she did not want him to go to jail. [Deleted] did make the comment that if she recanted her story would he not go to jail and she was advised that would not happen at this point.”

The report notes that Boulder’s account was consistent with what the victim said. The report goes on to say that Boulder “”stated he knows what he did was not right but [deleted] made some negative comments about his job and he became upset.”

Boulder has been assigned a public defender and was initially issued a no contact order with the victim, which was modified after a January 27th hearing to his being ordered to have no “hostile/violent contact with the victim.” The request to modify the order was made by the victim and the State had no objection against. The case is currently open.

Boulder last competed for AEW on January 11th.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.