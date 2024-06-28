AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Will Have ‘Overtime’, Running For 90 Minutes

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Sunday’s Forbidden Door Zero Hour kickoff event will run into overtime. The show has a start time of 6:30 PM ET, meaning it will run for 90 minutes.

Khan wrote: “Sunday at Forbidden Door, I’m excited that, as wrestling converges @UBSArena AEW Zero Hour is going into overtime, some of the best in AEW + across the world fight for FREE worldwide, and with such compelling matches hopefully we’ll continue our strong ppv trends + make new fans!”