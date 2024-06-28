wrestling / News
AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Will Have ‘Overtime’, Running For 90 Minutes
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Sunday’s Forbidden Door Zero Hour kickoff event will run into overtime. The show has a start time of 6:30 PM ET, meaning it will run for 90 minutes.
Khan wrote: “Sunday at Forbidden Door, I’m excited that, as wrestling converges @UBSArena AEW Zero Hour is going into overtime, some of the best in AEW + across the world fight for FREE worldwide, and with such compelling matches hopefully we’ll continue our strong ppv trends + make new fans!”
Sunday at Forbidden Door, I'm excited that, as wrestling converges @UBSArena AEW Zero Hour is going into overtime, some of the best in AEW + across the world fight for FREE worldwide, and with such compelling matches hopefully we'll continue our strong ppv trends + make new fans! pic.twitter.com/EhYktPOsir
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Says David Arquette’s WCW Title Win Was Worse Than Finger Poke Of Doom
- Lacey Evans Reveals WWE Wouldn’t Grant Her a Release, on Plans to Make Her Champion
- Bully Ray Explains How WWE Should Use CM Punk Right Now
- Bruce Prichard Looks Back On Paul Bearer’s Concrete Crypt, Felt Bad For All Involved