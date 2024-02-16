AEW News: FTR Send a Message to Blackpool Combat Club After Dynamite, Matt Taven On Texas Death Match

– FTR sent a pointed message to the Blackpool Combat Club after last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw Jon Moxley beat Dax Harwood in a match. After the bout, Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli laid out both FTR members. AEW posted a clip of Harwood and Cash Wheeler reacting to the segment and noting that they won’t “bow down” to the BCC, nor do they scare them:

– Matt Taven faced Orange Cassidy on last night’s show in a Texas Death Match, and Taven spoke about his performance in the match in a clip: