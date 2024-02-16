wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR Send a Message to Blackpool Combat Club After Dynamite, Matt Taven On Texas Death Match
– FTR sent a pointed message to the Blackpool Combat Club after last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw Jon Moxley beat Dax Harwood in a match. After the bout, Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli laid out both FTR members. AEW posted a clip of Harwood and Cash Wheeler reacting to the segment and noting that they won’t “bow down” to the BCC, nor do they scare them:
EXCLUSIVE! FTR's @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR aren't scared of #BlackPoolCombatClub and are looking forward to a FIGHT NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ILtuH8mxlu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024
– Matt Taven faced Orange Cassidy on last night’s show in a Texas Death Match, and Taven spoke about his performance in the match in a clip:
EXCLUSIVE: After his BRUTAL TEXAS DEATH MATCH with #AEW International Champion, @Orangecassidy, #ROH Tag Champion @MattTaven has proven his haters wrong! pic.twitter.com/A3Uk6Wq2QX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024
