AEW Full Gear Buy-In Now Online – Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay
November 7, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for the Buy-In for AEW Full Gear is now online, which will feature an NWA women’s title match with Serena Deeb defending against former champion Allysin Kay. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
