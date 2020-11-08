wrestling / News

AEW Full Gear Buy-In Now Online – Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear

The livestream for the Buy-In for AEW Full Gear is now online, which will feature an NWA women’s title match with Serena Deeb defending against former champion Allysin Kay. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.

