Acero’s AEW Full Gear Review  

Hey everyone, welcome to 411mania’s coverage of AEW Full Gear. I’m Robert Winfree, I’ll be playing face in peril for the pre-show before Tony gets the hot tag for the main card. Full Gear has a few things for it going into the event, most notably the well surprisingly well built feud between champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. For what could have been just a place holder kind of feud this has turned into something really good, to the shock of no one who’s watched Kingston’s indy career. I’m pulling for Kingston personally.

Our kick-off match will be an NWA Women’s title bout, good on Deeb for climbing that particular mountain as it feels like she’s been around forever.

We’re late on the start, the broadcast should be going but isn’t. OK, now the pre-show video is just gone. I’m gonna head over and check the red carpet thing, see if that will swap over. OK, there we go, now it’s up.

We open with a video talking about the “friendship” between MFJ and Chris Jericho. There’s some differing opinions from guys like Taz and Excalibur about whether MJF needs or would benefit from the Inner Circle. Fairly well put together package.

Arn Anderson on a video now, putting over the existence of AEW, what it means to professional wrestling, and putting over Cody pretty hard. That dovetails into talking about Darby Allin and how different he is, and sets up the issue between Cody and Allin.

Video package for Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Vicky Guerrero. Much shorter and more generic there.

Now the tournament finals between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. That’s been a pretty good long term slow burn story between those two.

FTR and the Young Bucks package next. Mostly just trying to reiterate the stipulation they’ve added, if the Bucks lose they wont challenge for the belts again. Pretty sure that’s been done before.

Kingston talking now, about where his love of wrestling comes from to kick off the video package for him and Moxley. Moxley notes how Kingston has thrown away 18 years of respect to get to this spot. Mox feels the difference between him and Kingston is responsibility, Moxley will take responsibility for all his shortcomings while Kingston makes excuses. Talking about the I Quit stipulation, and how it helps tell their story. Moxley objects to being made to feel guilty for his success, while Kingston feels Moxley forgot a lot of people along the way, a lot of whom aren’t here anymore. This is tremendous, great use of indy footage to help sell the point.

That brings us to the arena, where a group of fans are. Excalibur and Tony Schiovane are hosting this. They run down the upcoming card for us. Oh, we’re replaying parts of the video packages that just aired now. OK.

MJF promo now, he says he’s not soft and that this is the most important match of his life. Despite wrestling Moxley for the worlds title, he feels this is bigger because the kind of access and stroke that the Inner Circle would lend him will inevitably lead to his title reign. The interviewer tries to ask Wardlow about how he’ll fit in the IC, MJF answers for him. Next asked about how many of the IC members don’t want him there he says that’s fine because most people don’t like him. Because catchphrase.

That leads to our match.

Pre-Show Match – NWA Women’s Title Match: (c) Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay

Deeb is visibly smaller. They tie up and jockey for advantage. Kay hits a hip toss and covers for 1 then they break and reset. Kay working the arm now, Deeb counters and they trade escape sequences. Side headlock from Kay, then she tackles Deeb down. Deeb hits a series of arm drags, then a pinning predicament but Kay kicks out. Deeb catches a kick, hits a dragon screw leg whip and starts targeting the knee. Serenity lock attempt from Deeb, switches to an Indian deathlock. Another Serenity lock attempt but Kay gets the ropes quickly. They start trading slaps, Kay with a double leg into offense. Chops and stomps from Kay, Deeb avoids an avalanche rush and hits a hanging neckbreaker over the middle rope from the apron. Another pin attempt from Deeb, they wind up trading top position and blows before Kay tosses Deeb out of the ring. Kay hits a stun gun then a big boot for a near fall.

Kay with a straight jacket hold, Deeb counters into a back stabber. Deeb counters an air raid crash into a modified octopus hold. Kay stifles a sunset flip attempt, hits a sitout spinebuster but can’t pin Deeb. Deeb drives Kay into the corner a few times, but winds up eating another spinebuster for a 2 count. Kay trying for a sleeper hold, Deeb counters out and they both wind up down after an exchange of clotheslines.

Deeb with kicks and strikes, she’s firing up. Swinging neckbreaker from Deeb, she holds on and hits a hangman’s neckbreaker for a near fall. Deeb tries a piledriver, that’s not gonna happen and Kay hits an Alabama slam for a near fall. Kay hits an AK-47 but Deeb rolls out of the ring to escape. Back in the ring but Deeb cuts her off at the knee. Deeb hits a face buster but they’re by the ropes and that saves Kay. Back to the knee for Deeb, Serenity Lock (Lightning Lock Beta) and Deeb taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: †WINNER – Serena Deeb defeated Allysin Kay via submission

Star Rating: 2.5 stars

Not bad, smaller technical wrestler vs. bigger bruiser story.

Thunder Rosa comes out after the match, Rosa being the woman Deeb beat to claim that NWA title. They jaw jack for a bit then Rosa heads out.

They re-air that package for Page and Omega.

Kingston’s posse in the back now, Bunny asked if Kingston has what it takes to make Moxley quit. She says of course he does and mocks the question. Lucha Bros now, they both say Eddie is the best. Kingston now, asked about the promo between him and Moxley from the last show and asked if the title or making Moxley quit is more important. He says nothing is more important than the title, the only title in the only company that matters. Next asked about Lance Archer, he doesn’t care this is only about the world title, nothing else matters. Not Archer, not Pac, not anything. Kingston is still a great promo.

Jim Ross enters the building now to join commentary. The 3 man booth gives us the hard sell for the PPV just as the Buy In wraps up.

That’s it for me, Tony should be along shortly.

IT’S TIME FOR DODGER BASE—OH SHIT, WRONG REPORT.

WHAT’S UP EVERYONE!!?!?!!?!?!?

I just had a little tussle with a keg of Guinness while wearing new shoes. I lost, so I’m not in the happiest of moods, damnit, but some AEW might make me feel better.

We start with a video package that summarizes the build for the big matches.

Don Callis is here on commentary, and apparently he was invited by Kenny Omega. Interesting.

We’re starting off hot with Omega vs Page!



Match 1: Kenny Omega vs Adam “Hangman” Page

LOCKUP!!! It’s a rough one as they circle the ring, neither man giving in. Page shoves Omega into the ropes, shoulder tackle to Page, doesn’t go, Page hits one, Omega goes down, back up goes for a dropkick, Page stops it and kicks Page himself. V-Trigger attempt but Page escapes and hits the throat. They have a chop challenge, and Page chops the BACK! Ouch. Page hits the ropes, Omega hops up in the air and hits a rana! Page to the outside. Omega goes full Terminator and hits the ropes, but Page comes back in the ring and hits a big boot!!! Fallaway Slam! Kip up! Page is feelin it! Omega on the ramp, he hits a right over the ropes, then sends Page into the corner buckle. Omega runs to the corner, but Page follows, grabs the head and hits a plex off the corner! Cover for 1….2…NO!!!! Omega rolls to the outside. Page drops to the outside after him and chops Omega on the barricade. Chop to Omega. Another chop to Omega. Omega gets a chop of his own, Page reveres and hits another one. Page sends Omega into the barricade hard. Page rolls into the ring, but we’re informed that there MUST be a pin, so there can’t be a countout. The ref yells at Page to get the action back in the ring. Page doesn’t listen and sends Omega back into the barricade. He tries to do it again, but Omega hops ONTO THE RAILING AND FLIES OFF WITH A MOONSAULT! Jeeesusss. Omega sends Page into the ring then follows, hits the ropes, hits a leg lace across the back of the neck. Pin for 1…NO! Chop from Page. Chop from Omega. Kick to Page. Fireman’s. Rolling and Omega stalls a bit, but hits the 2nd rope and a moonsault! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Omega is favoring the leg. Front face lock, Page escapes and whips to the ropes, kick from Omega. Chop to Page. Whip to Page. Page holds onto the ropes, sends Omega to the apron, hits the corner and flies off with a clothesline that flips Omega in the air!

Page flies over the top rope, Omega slides int othe ring to avoid the splash. Baseball slide to Page. Omega hits the ropes. He goes for the dive again, flies over the top rope and hits a tope con giro! Page gets whipped into the ring, Omega to the top rope, he dives, dropkick to the back! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Omega tries for a One Winged Angel, but Page counters! He tries for his own OWA! Omega escapes and kicks Page to the apron. Page tries to fly off the ropes but V-TRIGGER FROM OMEGA DROPS PAGE ON THE RAMP! Omega pulls back on the ropes, flies over the head of Page, Page catches him, looking for Dead Eye, Omega drops down and drops some forearms, tries for a poweromb, but page lands on his feet, boot from Omega. Chop to the chest. Whip to the ropes, Omega flies off. POWERBOMB TO OMEGA!!! Page rolls omega into the ring. Page lifts and hits another powerbomb! 1..2……NO!!! Omega holds the leg of page, and Page drops some boots to the head. Omega punches from his knees. Forearm from Page. Punch from Omega, forearm from Page. Right hand from Omega, Page hits his own. Omega responds. Page punches omega in the face! Omega with a forearm, another, another, Page stumbles to the ground. Elbow strike from Omega! Tiger Driver from Omega! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Omega hits the ropes, goes for the V-Trigger, Page side steps, GERMAN from Omega but Page lands on his feet! Punch from Page, goes for a German, Page Omega lands on his feet! Punch! Snapdragon, Page with a discus clothesline! DEAD EYE! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Page to the apron. He calls for The Buck Shot. He flies in, Omega dodges and rolls up, but Page sits into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Page tries to escape to the apron, dragon screw from Omega, he tries for another V-Trigger, Page dodges and hits a punch, but Omega hits one anyway, then hits the ropes, and goes for a V-Trigger again!!! He hits it!

Omega has Page on the shoulders. He tries to hook the head. ONE WINGED ANGEL! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Kenny Omega

Jesus…let me catch my breath! I think my one complaint is that the ending was rather abrupt, but that really can’t be a knock beucase the complaint is stemmed from wanting more from the match before realizing that it had gone on for 16 minutes! It did NOT feel like it. Great match, awesome chemistry, great story, just wish I had five more minutes.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 16:03

Omega stands tall at the top of the ramp and walks to the back. Page is left in the middle of the ring, a bit frustrated. He rolls to the apron and shows disappointment.

The ref is sweating more than Page. Lol.



Match 2: John Silver vs Orange Cassidy

Silver starts the match by flexing and screaming. Cassidy hits the Major Apathy, then puts his hands into his pockets slowly as Silver yells at him to not do it. Silver turns his back on Orange, flexes a fist, Orange with a double underhook, tosses Orange with a snapmare, then poses with a thumbs up, pissing Silver up. Crucifix pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Orange stands, yells at Silver to WAIT! Then puts his hands in his pockets. SUICIDAL MASSIVE KICKS OF DEATH TO THE SHIN! Silver is fuming! Dropkick to Silver! Kipup! Silver is up, body slams Orange, who still has his hands in his pockets! Silver pulls his arms out, then tears the pockets off the pants of Orange Cassidy!! SILVER EATS THE POCKETS!!!! SILVER IS A MAD MAN!!!!

Silver kicks the chest. A hard toss to Orange across the ring. Orange pulls himself up slowly, so Silver helps and tosses Orange with another beal across the ring. Boot to the face. Dueling chants. Silver eats a boot in the corner, Orange hist the ropes, spins, almost gets a DDT, but squats into the hold. Silver escapes, hits a pin, 1…2….NO!!! Silver blows kisses to the crowd then kicks the chest of Orange in. Silver points at Billy Gunn and Water Gunn in the crowd. HARD Whip to the corner to Orange. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Another hard whip to the corner. ANOTHER whip sends Orange over the top and he rolls to the apron. He grabs Silver’s head and bashes it into the buckle. Again. Orange to the top rope . He dives with a crossbody, ducks under a clothesline, spinning DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Orange to the top rope! He calls for a spin! Silver runs up and punches him. Lock up for a suplex, Orange drops his weight. Orange punches a few times. Shoves Silver. Orange to the top! Silver up again, and hits a kick, then lifts Orange off the top WITH ONE FREAKIN HAND!!!! Running kick to the back of Orange’s head, Orange comes off the ropes with a spinning hurricanrana! MICHINOKU DRIVER!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!!

Orange calls for the end. Goes for Beach Break, Silver drops down and hits elbows to the head, then hard kicks to the chest. KIP UP FROM ORANGE AS SILVER FLEXES!!! Orange goes for the punch! Rollup from Silver for 1..2…NO!!! Backslide but Silver escapes. Knee, KICK! KICK!!! He pulls Orange u. STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE!!!! Orange hits the ropes, KICK FROM SILVER! Torture Rack. SPIN DOCTOR! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!! Orange struggles to stand in the corner. Silver up first.

Calls out Brodie Lee’s finisher, spins for the discus clothesline, but ORANGE HITS ORNAGE PUNCH!! BEACH BREAK! Pin for .1..2….3!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Look at these two guys! One the lowest of the mid-card, the other the highest, putting on a banger of a match that doesn’t hurt either! Orange’s character continues to adapt ever so slowly so as to leave the supreme niche created by the simplicity of his gimmick. Silver, much credit to him, killed it here, and I predict a lot more love for him next year. GAHLEE!

Total Rating: **********

Match Time: 9:46

Darby Allin is driven to the ring in a beat up Mazda. Darby is ridingon top with his skateboard. He smacks the driver’s window before heading to the ring.

Cody comes out with his whole crew, including QT, Dustin, his wife, Billy Gunn and Zack Morris, Billy’s son.

CHIODA IS HERE TO REF!!!



Match 3: TNT Championship Match

Darby Allin vs Cody Rhodes

Cody and Darby go face to face. Cody stares him down, Darby does the same. Cody backs up. And here…we….go! Cody goes for the legs, Darby backs up, LOCK UP and cody gets the left arm. He pulls I behind Darby then shoves him. Cody with a flex. Another lockup and Darby with a go behind. Cody trips up with his leg, then offers his hand to lift Darby. Darby doesn’t take it and stands on his own. Cody cartwheels for no reason. Cody offers his hand, test of strength but OCdy turns it into a waist lock takedown. He tries for another, but Darby dorps his hips. Go behind, reversal, Darby shoves Cody. Kip up from Darby and they stare each other down. Cody rolls to the outside.

Go behind from Darby and Cody drops Darby on his ass. He offers his hand once again, and this time Darby takes it and arm drags Cody, then rolls up for a surprise pin. 1..2..NO!!!! Cody to the outside, Darby hits the ropes, suicide dive. He sends Cody back into the ring, goes to the top rope, Cody runs u;, gets a hammerlock, Cody lifts him up and tosses him over the top rope onto the mat on the outside stage! Darby favors his arm as the ref starts his count. Cody with a back elbow to the face. He slams the arm into the mat. Cody works the left arm, working it behind Darby. Chioda looks for a pin, gets a 1 count. Cody stomps the elbow. Cover for 1…NO! Darby is still alive. Cody stomps the elbow. Cody hits the ropes, kicks the shoulder. Cody locks the arm around the ropes. Cody breaks it at 4. Cody rushes the corner, Darby kicks out of it, goes for a ackslide, but can’t lock it. Hip toss from Cody, he sits on the leg, Darby rolls out of it into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Leg scissors to the arm from Cody! Cody stomps Darby, then locks the arm up behind him, goes for a suplex, Darby lands on his feet, springboards, goes for an arm drag, but Cody still has wrist control and drops Darby hard on the mat. Hooks the arm, the other, locks Darby up pulling both arms back. Darby reaches the ropes and breaks the hold at 4. Cody does some pushups and Arn yells at Cody to chill that shit. Cody pulls Darby up by his chin, then sits Darby up on the corner. He hits some forearms to the face. Cody sits down in front of Darby, puts Darby on his shoulders, looking for a shoulder breaker, drops Darby onto the mat from above. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Cross arm breaker attempt, but Darby has the feet on the ropes. Cody breaks it. Cody to the top rope. Moonsault! Darby rolls out of the way! Cody tries for a splash in the corner, misses, Darby hits the ropes, tries for coffin drop, Cody catches him, Darby with a right, another, destroyer in the middle of the ring! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Rollup from Darby. 1..2..NO!!! Darby is up first. He heads to the corner. Cody is up, hits a right to the back, works the arm again, this time biting his forearm. Jeez. Cody to the top rope, grabs the neck. Cody to the top rope, hooks the head. CROSS RHODES OFF THE TOP ROPE!!!! Cody covers for 1…2…ROPE BREAK! Darby is unde the rope. Arn yells at Cody’s stupidity. Darby up and tries to get a sleeper, but Cody walks over to the corner. He walks up the top rope, HE DROPS BACK ONTO THE MAT!!! Darby rolls to the outside. Ref starts counting. Darby rolls into the ring at 9. Cody lifts, hits a body slam. Cody tells him to stay down. Arn YELLS it to Dary. STAY DOWN! Cody with another body slam. Arn screams for another and Cody obliges. Cody lifts, presses Darby, then covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Cody with the weightlifting belt. Chioda yells at Cody to chill out, bruh. DARBY WITH A SURPRISE PIN for 1..2…NO!!!! Cody tries for Disaster Kick, Darby dodges, LAST SUPPER into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Darby hops onto the shoulders, rolls over, STUNNER! Darby ot the top rope. COFFIN DROP! Pin for 1…2….NO!!!!!

Kick from Cody, Goes for Cross Rhodes, Darby drops, Cody sits, 1..2..NO! Darby reverses. 1…2…NO!!! Cody shifts his weight. 1..2..NO!!! Darby rolls forward. 1…..2…3!!! Holy shit….



Winner: Darby Allin

Well, that was pretty surprising. There’s a lot of fun here, and although I can appreciate the “You earned my respect” Cody feel to the match, it kinda came off a little hokey for me. Still, congrats to Darby, now let’s get a bit more depth with your character.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 16:50

Cody grabs the title. Darby stands. Cody gets to one knee and hands over the title as the crowd chants YOU DESERVE IT. Darby grabs the title. He holds it high in the corner.

TAZZ cuts the celebration short. He shouts ENOUGH and comes out, saying he swears to God, he needs a plastic bag, because he is going to vomit. Enough with the hugging and tears. Man up. So what, he won the title. Congrats, now both of these guys take their bitches asses to the back.

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attack from behind! We see that they took care of Arn Anderson beforehand. SPEAR from Starks to Rhodes!

Cage and Starks grab the TNT title and have a bit of a tugging war until Taz grabs the belt and tells cage to handle Darby. Cage grabs Darby and carries him over to the concrete ringside. CODY flies in to save his little buddy! Cage tosses Darby into the barricade, then into a nearby set piece/light. Think Bat Signal, only not as cool. Cage isn’t done. He grabs Darby and omes to the hood of the car Darby acme in. Starks stands on the hood of the car and opens the door. Darby places his arm between the car and door. They’re about to break his arm, but WILL HOBBS RUNS AT THEM WITH A CHAIR!!! Cage and Starks run away.

BACKSTAGE, QT And Dustin talk shit on Allie. Dustin wants a bunkhouse match with Butcher and Blade. This Wednedsay, Butcher will be gasping for air because he couldn’t last ten minutes with him. This is war.

I mean, if they don’t think Allie is worthy of their time or nowhere near what a woman in wrestling would be, why the necessity to fight those who “took” her?

SHIDA and Nyla video package that is cut off by the shrill screams of Vickie. Lol.



Match 4: AEW Women’s Championship Match

Nyla Rose vs Hikaru Shida

The SECOND the bell rings, shida rushes Rose and beats her down with some hard right hands. Over nd over. She locks up for a suplex, but Nyla sends her to the corner. Big boot out the corner from Shida. Dropkick to Rose. Another dropkick to Rose. A running knee to the face of Rose! Cover for 1….NO!!!! Shida doesn’t let up. Punch to Rose. She tries for a whip, Nyla holds on, Shida tries again, reveres, Shida hold the ropes, Nyla rushes, low bridge and Nyla lands on the apron. Kick to the back of the leg from Shida. Shida heads to the outsid.e Right hands to the chest. Axe handle to Nyla. She rolsl Nyla to her stomach and drops an elbow to the back of the head. Shida rushes with a knee lift to Rose!Rose tumbles to the outside. Shida grabs her and send Nyla back first into the barricade.Shida breaks the count and rolls back outside. She grabs a chair form under the ring, sets it up to run up on it, and Nyla is up with a clothesline. She kicks the chair away. Nyla tries to pull out a table, but Aubrey stops her, pissing Rosa off. She walks towards Shida, who uses the chair to launch off of and hits a knee, sending Nyla into the barricade!!! Edwards checks on Nyla. VICKIE HITS SHIDA WITH A KENDO STICK TO THE KNEE!!! Nyla sends Shida into the barricade hard, then stomps her. Nyla drags Shida to the chair, lifts the apron, puts Shida’s foot onto th metal beam of the ring, and pulls her leg around it, hurting the knee. Edwards tells her to stop, Nyla rushes Shida into the ring and drags her to the corner. She splits the legs and swings the knee into the post. Nyla grabs the camera and says that’s our old champ.

Nyla to the apron. Chop block to the back of the knee of Shida! Nyla kicks her into the center of the ring. Shida punches away, nyla kicks the back of the leg. DDT to the leg. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shida with a body lam. She hits the ropes. Splash to Shida, specific to the knees. Cover for 1….2…NO!!! Right hand to Shida. She grabs the leg and goes for a Half Boston Crab, punching at the knees as well. Nyla bites the knee. Kick to the face of Shida. Nyla drags her to the corner. Nyla to the top rope. Right hand from Shida. She climbs the corner, locks the head, Nyla punches the back, then drops Shida! Nyla tries for. Senton, but Shida moves!!! Dropkick to the back of the hed! Running punch to the face! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Nyla hooks fo ra suplex, Nyla prevents it, punches from Shida. SHIDA WITH A SUPLEX!! EEEEEK, that looked hard. Lol. Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Shida with a running knee strike, but Nyla blocks it! Shida hits the ropes, crossbody to Nyla. Shida grabs and goes for another supelx, but Nyla grabs the knee!! Shida breaks thehold, fireman’s, and a drop to Shida. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nyla hands Shida over the top rope. She heads to the corner. Nyla flies, KNEE TO THE LEG!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Weak kick out. Nyla drags Shida to the bottom rope, puts her foot on it. Nyla drops her ass on the leg. Shida to the top rope. Nyla to the top rope. Shida gets shoved off. She hits a right hand to the head then bashes Nyla’s head into the top buckle. Again. Again! High kick to Nyla sends her flying down to the ramp. Shida to the top! She waits. Nyla up. Shida flies! Dropkick to the chest! Shida rolls Nyla to the ring, Shida to the top. She flies again, with another dropkick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Shida hits the ropes runs or the strike, struggles, Nyla with a clothesline. Lift up and a powerbomb to Shida! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Nyla STOPS THE PIN!!! She flips off Shida, runs with the knees trike to Shida. Cover for 1…NO!!!! SHE KICKED OUT AT 1!!!! Nyla locks the head, Shfida prevents the powerbomb! BACK BODY DROP FROM SHIDA!!! HOLY SHIT! Shida rushes the corner with a running knee. She lifts Nyla to the top rope! Shida climbs the corner. Locks the head. Shida WITH A FALCON ARROW OFF THE TOP ROPE!!!!1 1…….2…..SHIDA LIFTS NYLA UP!!!! Shida hits the ropes, ready to finish it, but Vickie is there to stop it!!!! Nyla shoves Shida off the apron!! Vickie ha a kendo stick. She oes to strike Shida, but Edwards pulls the kendo stick and takes it away. Shida sends Nyla into Vickie! Then into the wall! Into the barricade!

Back in the ring. FALCON ARROW TO NYLA!!! Shida hits the ropes. RUNNING KNEEEEEEEE!!! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!!!

Shida hits the ropes, another running knee to the back. She grabs the head of Nyla, hits a knee, another, holding the head, another knee. Cover for 1..2……3!!!!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Yooooo!!! I had LOW expectations here! Nyla has simply NOT impressed me throughout her entire AEW run, and the last match these two had was just average. But THIS. GAWD DAMN! GREAT story, Shida going full bad ass and stopping the pin was beautiful – and likely the sole reason why I likely overrated this match. Nyla worked her ass off, helping Shida to look like a freaking beast, hitting move after move that seemed impossible. This shit blew me away. The “workrate” was spotty, having a few moments that were cringe. The story took over, here. Great job, women.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 14:09

Vickie yells at Nyla like a psycho. Nyla stands and turns to Vikcie. Vickie claims she has trained Nyla, had plans with her, they have a screaming match, Vickie wins with a slap. Nyla nods, takes the admonishing. Interesting.



Match 5: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR vs The Young Bucks

Wheeler and Matt to start. They lockup, neither gives in. Cas shoots for the ankle, but Matt kicks him away, again, but Matt kicks again. A third time and cash rolls outside, frustrated. Dax pep talks him back to the apron. Cash enters, Lockup and Cash gets Matt to the corner. Tag from Dax. All four men in the ring and we get a standoff. Tag to Nick. Cash tries to grab at Nick. Lockup and a side headlock takedown from Dax. Rope work and Dax won’t let go of the hold. Back to the ropes, shoulder tackle from Dax, rope work and Dac is ble to toss Nick to the sid, but Nick back with a dropkick, body slam, side headlock takedown, leg scissors, escape, and Nick with an arm drag, winning the exchange. Dax turns into the hold, Nick twists the arm, Dax grbs the hair, tags in Csh, arm drag to Cash. Nick rops the arm onto the shoulders. Tag to Matt. Double chop to Cash, fist to the head and a press. 1..2…NO!!! Matt works the arm, tag from Nick, he drops off the top with an axe handle. Right hand from Cash. Tag to Dax. Dax offers a knee. Cash sends Nick into the knee. Chop from Dax. Right from Nick. They do the same again, Dax with a chop. Nick to the top, lands on his feet, hip toss, dropkick from Nick, another dropkick to cash, tries for a third, but Dax holds onto the ropes. Nick falls to the mat. Cash and Dax in, double hurricanrana’s from The Bucks another tosses Cash and Dax to the outside. Head scissors from Nick, Matt kicks Cash off the apron. Tag to Matt, who heads outside, selling the leg. Dax kicks him in the gut, goes for a punch, but matt ducks and Dax punches the ringpost! Matt sends Dax into the ring and follows.

Matt heads grabs the arm of Dax, sends him into the corner. Stomps to Dax in the corner! Dax is bleeding on the hand. Matt pulls at the hand. Dax tries to break the hold, but tag from Nick. He flies off the corner with a stomp. Nick places Dax’s hand on the 2nd buckle. Kick after kick to the 2nd buckle. Matt drops in a seated position for some rest. He grabs Dax’s hand and pulls down on the finges. Dax kicks Matt, hits a right hand to the face, body slam and an elbow drop is missed. Another miss. Matt on the apron, elbow to Cash. Knee from Dax. Tries to send Matt into the corner, Matt blocks, top rope, moonsault, and lands on his feet, but it tweaks the knee!! Matt with right hands. Dax sends Matt into the ring, face first. Matt rolls to the outside, and he is hurt. Cash chops Matt with near the barricade as Dax’s hand gets checked on. The doc wraps the injury as Cash swings the leg of Matt into the barricade.

Back into the ring and Cash drops a fist onto the head of Matt. Tag to Dax, and he goes directly for the leg. Twist around the leg, then a tag to Cash. Dax drags Matt t the apron, towards the ring post. Cash swings the leg into the post. Cash rolls Matt to his stomach in the ring and locks the leg, then drops down hard. Cash continues to work the leg even as Matt punches the back of Cash over and over .Cash rolls into a tag, Dax stops a tag, Cash eats an elbow from mat, right hands to Dax, drop toe hold from Dax, tries for a tag, Cash isn’t there. Matt kicks Dax into the post! Nick calls for a hot tag, but Cash is over on the Buck’s side!! They fight on the apron! Dax shoves Nick off the apron. Dax locks the head of Matt. Sits him to the top. Dax with a superplex! Powerplex attempt, but Matt with his knees! He took the pain! INSIDE CRADLE! 1..2…NO!!! Dax sends Matt to the outside, favoring his wrist. Nick on the apron. Cash is too. Tag to Cash. Cash flies off the apron, Matt moves, and Cash drops onto the barricade! Dax rolls Cash into the ring, gets a tag, and grabs the entering Matt by the leg! NO TAG! Matt slides over the back, rollup for 1..2.NOO!!! Cash runs in, Matt escapes, sends Cash over the top rope to the outside! Da turns him, misses a few punches, Matt grabs the head. DDT to DAX! Tag to Cash. Tag to Nick!

Right from Nick to Cash, to Dax, to Cash, to Dax, ducks, hard right to Cash, kick from Dax on the apron, high kick to Dax’s head, kick to Cash, moonsault off the apron, lands on his feet, kick to Cash, spin kick to Dax!!! BULLDOG/CLOTHESLINE TO FTR! Nick sends Cash into the ring. Cash to the top rope. Crossbody, roll through, Cash tags in Dax. HART ATTACK! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Dax sends Nick into the corner, seating him on the top rope. Chop to Nick. Dax to the top. Tag from Cash. Nick flies off, kick to the head of Dax, INTO THE BUCKLE! Whip to t he corner, Cash tries to lock up, blind tag from Matt. He enters, Cash doesn’t know, Nick goads him in, SPEAR FROM MATT!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Matt calls for a Buckle Bomb, but his knee gives out. Whip to the corner, Cash eats a kick, Matt to the top rope, Cash clubs the back. He’s on the shoulders. Tag to Dax, bulldog off the shoulders! Pin as CASH SPEARS NICK OFF THE APRON!! 1…..2….NO!!!!!! Dax pulls Matt up, to the ropes, goes for a double team move, but SUPERKICK FROM NICK TO CASH!! Superkick to Dax! 3D to Cash!!!! TWIST OF FATE to Dax!!! SWANTON BOMB FROM NICK!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Nice. Tag to Matt. SUPERKICK PARTY! But Cah trips up Matt! Running kick to Cash springboard to Dax, who catches and hits a powerbomb!!!! SURPRISE CRICIFIX PIN from Matt!!! 1..2….NO!!!! Right hand from Dax! Punch over and over, right hook and Dax’s hand feels the pain! Matt with some rights of his own! Rights nad lets, over and over, chop to the chest, kick to the gut. Both men down. Dax misses a right, swing, SUPERKICK TO DAX INTO A RIGHT HAND!!! BOTH MEN DOWN AGAIN!

Dax with a HUGE swinging right to Matt. Cash enters the ring, calls for a finish. They honor DIY, then hit a double superkick to Matt’s head! Cash to the top, Dax holds for a piledriver, Nick shoves Cash, Matt escapes and catapults Dax into a hit from Nick. Front flip onto Cash on the outside! Matt grabs the leg of Dax. SHARPSHOOTER, and Nick sells the pain of the knee. Dax gets to the ropes for the break. SUPERKICK TO THE HAND BY NICK! Cash tries to help break the hold, but Nick gets him with a Sharpshooter. Dax and Cash holds hands and that should be a break, but Matt drags Dax into the center of the ring. Matt can’t hold it anymore. He releases the hold.

Bucks in the ring. Running knee from Nick to Dax in the corner. Matt stomps the injured hand. Matt pulls the hand up, as Dax begs no. Matt splits the fingers. Nick grabs the arm, BTE TRIGGER!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! CASH DIVES IN TO STOP THE PIN!!!! Nick sends Cash outside with a clothesline. Tag to Matt. Nick flies off the corner with a whisper in the wind to the outside onto Cash!!! Matt has a chair! He slides it into the ring. Knox tries to stop him. Dax on his knees, says no hair, then realizes he can win. He asks Matt to hit him. BEGS FOR IT. Nick on the apron, yells at him to stop. WANTS IT! Matt slides the chair away, sets up for the Meltzer driver, but Cash grabs Nick!! Powerbomb onto a table on the outside!!1 Dax turns Matt. SPIKED PILEDRIVER! PIN!!!! 1……2……NO!!!!! ! ROPEBREAK!!!!! Cash removes the boot of Matt, and th sock. Stomp to the ankle. Drags him to the corner. Tag to Dax. Cash to the top rope. Leg drop to the ankle. Dax locks up for an inverted Figure Four. Ankle lock on top of that. Matt reaches for the ropes. Cash slides in, tries to stop Nick, Nick ducks, and Cash flies to the outside. Nick to the top rope. He dives off the top with a 450 splash to Dax, breaking the submission!!! Cover from Matt. 1..2…..NO!!!! Cash back in. Superkick to Nick! Nick flies to the outside. He pulls Dax to the corner. Tag from Cash. Matt is favoring the ankle.

SUPERKICK FROM CASH TO THE FUCKING FACE! Cash looks over to Matt, heads to the apron. He flies with a springboard 450!!!!! Matt rolls out of the way!!! SUPERKICK!!! 1..2…..3!!!!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

A hell of a lot to say here, so I’ll try and keep it short. First, my biggest gripe with The Young Bucks is that they seem a bit over the top resilient, like Teflon, like Jungle Boy type of kickout type shit. We didn’t get that type of resilient tonight. A distinct difference, which helped me enjoy this match hugely. The start was slow, but without that crawl, we wouldn’t have enjoyed the race. One thing this match DID NOT need was the stipulation for The Bucks, as it felt like a bit of a telegraph of the ending. Speaking of the ending, I’m not sure a Superkick should have ended it, but the story is that Cash made the hugest mistake by going against what he knows to be tried and true. He went with a flip, and it was his downfall. A HORRIBLE build to a stellar match. My rating might go down over the next hour or so, but it’s sittin pretty at 4.5 for me right now.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 28:25

Kenny Omega comes out to celebrate with the Bucks. Near the tunnel, yoy see Page watching with some whiskey in his hand, looking sad yet proud.



Match 6: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Matt makes a phone call outside of his house. Sammy rolls up in a golf cart. Neo is there to scan him. A hologram of Matt welcomes Sammy to the Hardy compound and his demise. The real Matt is in a monster truck besides Sammy, and he runs over the golf cart. Matt calls this orgasmic then leaves the monster truck. He calls this a squash job. Sammy runs behind the truck, grabs a trash can that is attached to it, and smacks Matt with it. Sammy hops onto the big ass wheel of the monster truck and hits a moonsault then covers for a 1.2…NO!!! Trashcan to the back. Another. Matt suplexes onto the ground. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Matt sends Sammy’s face into a tree, then whips him into another tree. Matt whips Sammy into a trash can. He drags Sammy over to the lawn of the house. Sammy tries for a kick, gets spun, hits a kick to the chin. Sammy turns towards the house, calls it his house, and says Daddy’s home. He grabs Matt, hooks the head, SUPELX TO THE GRASS! Cover for .1.2.NO!!! Sammy drags Matt over to a fountain, screams that he will be delted, thn drowns him! Matt has a scepter in the fountain! He swings it into Sammy. Again! Misses a hard swing, Sammy kicks, Matt blocks. Right hand to Sammy. Elbow drop to the head, again, again. We are finally to the ring, and Matt whips Sammy into the apron. Right hands over and over.

Into the ring, and Matt misses a splash in the corner. Sammy with a crossbody, onto the apron, high kick. Springboard, Matt catches him. Side Effect. Pin for 1….2…NO!!! Matt to the outside. He grabs a table and slides it into the ring. Matt rolls in and sets up for beer pong. Matt clubs the back. He says it’s Over. Locks up under the legs, POWERBOMB INTO THE TABLE!!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

ORTIZ IS HERE!!! He stops the pin!!! He sends Matt to the outside! Santana is here!!! He attacks outside. Punch after punch. Hardy reaches under the ring and shouts something. Ortiz grabs it and tosses the walkie. Private Party is standing by in a car!!!

They send Matt into the ring. Matt attacks Santana and Ortiz. Rights ot both. They double team him, sending him backwards. Private Party pulls up to the compound. Santana and Ortiz send Matt into a hold of Sammy. TWIST OF FATE!!!! Private Party rushes to the ring. Sammy to the top rope. Kassidy shoves him off the corner!!! Private Party attack Ortiz and Santana! Matt to the outside! He lifts the apron. Matt grabs some fireworks. SPEAR FROM SAMMY!!! Sammy grabs a firework and runs. Matt follows him with his own fireworks. Santana and Ortiz fight it out in the ring.

Matt lights his Roman Candle, shooting it towards the ring, yelling for Sammy. Sammy lights his own Roman Candle with some nearby tiki torches. Matt lays on his stomach like he’s in a trench, which is great. Sammy runs into the forest.

In the ring, Kassidy hits an enziguri to Ortiz, then sends Orti to the apron. Poetry in Motion. Kassidy hits the ropes and dives off of Quen with another Poetry in Motion to the outside. Kassidy brags that he is still clean

We head back to Matt, who is aiming his Roman Candle directly at Sammy. Sammy slips in some mud and is covered in the wet dirt. Matt watches Sammy roll around like a pig. Kick from Matt Hardy. Twist of Fate. Sammy is dead. Matt claims he needs a cleanse. Some hooded figure has THE HURRICANE IN HIS CLUTCHES!!

IT’S GANGREL!!! He says Matt shows no loyalty! Gangrel chooses Sammy!!! Gangrel with elbows to Private Party! Matt checks on Hurricane. Enziguri to Gangrel! Matt releasees Hurricane! Matt says it’s been two years, what took so long? Matt says it’s long term story telling. Hurricane aasks what’s up with that. Sammy with rights He attacks Hurricane! Hurricane goes for a cohkeslam, but Sammy tosses him into the nearby lake.

“What’s a hero to a God? A Spanish God!?” – Sammy

A Twist of Fate is blocked!!!

In comes Shane Helms, interview extraordinare! He interviews Sammy, and Sammy hits a superkick. Sammy tosses Helms into the lake as well. Matt and Sammy go at it.

WE head back to the ring, and Private Party is fighting Gangrel, Santana, and Ortiz. In come Hurricane to help out. Matt and Sammy appear, outside of the ring. Gangrel DDT’s Hurricane. Santana has a bat, and attacks Matt in the gut. Matt walks away slowly. Sammy follows him. He has something in his hand. It’s a sledgehammer of sorts. He drags it like a serial killer as Matt crawls into his barn. A boat nearly topples onto Sammy, and he slides inot the bar. The door closes behind him, and it’s Matt v Sammy. They exchange tosses into the door. Sammy hits him with a chair. Sammy sends Matt into the ringpost. Sammy untwists the bottom rope of the ring that’s inside the shed. He completely removes it. Drags Matt into the ring. Elbow drops to the back of the head. Sammy grabs the buckle and hits Matt with the steel piece of the corner. Sammy untwists the other corner, hits Matt with it again. Elbow to the back of the neck. Sammy takes off the corner and wraps the ropes around Matt’s neck. He chokes Matt up. Sammy drags Matt up, rolls him onto a table. There’s a huge ladder in the ring. Sammy climbs it. It nears the roof. Sammy: “DELETE! DELETE!” Swanton off the top of the ladder! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!! Sammy lifts Matt to the shoulders. Matt drops. TWIST OF FATE!!!

Sammy to the apron. Matt is up. He SPEARS SAMMY ONTO TABLES ON THE OUTSIDE!!!! Sammy’s head is busted open! Blood pours from the back of his head, and from the mouth. Ref puts on the black gloves. Sammy tries to stand, but can’t. Matt grabs a chair. He opens the chair and shoves it directly into the face of Sammy. Matt folds the chair up and stands atop the fallen Sammy. Matt drops the chair, screams that he made Matt into what he is. He turns Sammy onto his stomach.

Matt grabs the chair again, looks to hit a Conchairto. Matt smacks the head of Sammy hard. He rolls Sammy over. Pin for 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Matt Hardy

There’s a lot to love here, and there’s also some that was a bit over the top. Considering this is somewhat subjective, I won’t begin to try and say what was good or bad, but instead say that there was more good than bad. I really would have liked Sammy winning, though. Also, just to note, the star rating for this doesn’t really give the match any kind of justice, because I don’t really know how one could rate this objectively.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 21:24

Private Party is called by Matt Hardy to take out the trash. They drop Sammy into a trash can and put him into the back of a truck, allowing Senor Benjamin to drive him off.

Reby is playing the piano nearby.

Video package of Archer smashing a man against a wall while Jake the Snake singing about nothin to do. Archer is tired of training. They had four, now have none. Jake is serious; he has to feed this son of a bitch – and he doesn’t want food, he wants people. AEW’s gotta do something. They put Jake in a bad spot. Someone needs to feed Archer.

Archer tells us to weep and moan, roll in the dust, the time of slaughter is coming. Archer says you can be Elite, can be in a Family, he’s coming for everyone because everybody dies.

After a video package, the lights go off in the arena. The lit up jacket returns!!! It’s MJF mocking Jericho, as his robe is much more sick and much more lit.



Match 7: MJF vs Chris Jericho

MJF offers a handshake, Jericho kicks his hand away! Knee to MJF to drop him. Back suplex to MJF. Cocky pin for 1..2..NO!! Chop from Jericho drops MJF. Whip to the corner, MJF comes out with a clothesline. He grabs Jericho by the nose. MJF with a headbutt. Right hand to the head, chin check, whip ,cltoheline to Jericho sends ihm to the outside. MJF hits the ropes, pretends to fly, then gives us all the ol FU. Jericho pulls him to the outsie and whips him into the barricade. Jericho grabs MJF and lifts him for a body slam. Jericho grabs the camera and films MJF on the ground, flipping him off and waving goodbye. Jericho sends MJF to the apron. He rolls into the ring, and rolls back out. Jericho sends MJF into the post, Judas Effect attempt, but MJF ducks and Jericho hits the post. MJF sends Jericho into the post shoulder first. MJF sends Jeriho into the ring. MJF follow. He sends Jericho into the corner shoulder first. Jericho with a right hand. Another to the face. Knee from MJF. Rope work and a back body drop from Jericho! Jericho sends him over the top rope to the outside. Jericho tries for a springboard clothesline, but MJF grabbed his arm and drops it on the rope. Cover for 1…NO!!! MJF steps on the hand of Jericho. MJF bites the fingers of Jericho. Whip from Jericho to the corner, he goes for a bulldog, but MJF sends him into the post crotch first! MJF pulls Jericho back off the corner down to the mat. Stomps to Jericho. Boot to the neck. MJF punches Jericho then chokes him up in the corner. Right hands to Jericho. Punches to the head. Edwards stops the attack, Jericho with a eye poke. Right hand to the face, whip to the reops, reverese, Jericho with a shoulder tackle, another. A third but MJF sends him to the apron, Jericho runs up to the top rope, double axe handle.

Jericho with a Lionsault! Jericho sits MJF up in the corner. Right hand to the forehead for a ten count. Frankensteiner to MJF! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! MJF tosses Jericho over his head by the wrist. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! MJF to the top rope. Jericho crotches him. Chop to MJF. Jericho back to the top rope. He locks up for a suplerplex. MJF punches out of it. He sends Jericho onto his stomach on the mat. MJF stands. A stomp to the arm! MJF grabs the arm, Jericho punches, arm drag to Jericho. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Jericho kicks out. MJF kicks Jericho in the face, then shoves him away. MJF yells, asking Jericho what he’s got, and calling him a bitch. They trade right hands. Left jabs from Jericho. Thumb to the eye. Chop from Jericho drops MJF. Jericho chops MJF again. Again. MJF with Salt of the Earth! Jericho on his knees. He flips oward, grabs the legs. WALLS attempt. HE GETS IT! WALLS OF JERICHO! MJF crawls to thropes, grabs them. Ropebreak. Jericho holds his hands up high. He thinks he’s won. Jericho stomps MJF a few times, kicking him away. Jericho drops MJF, kick to the head. Edwards steps in between them. MJF grabs at the ref. MJF goes for a Codebreaker. Jericho holds on. Back in the ring. MJF kicks Jericho then tries for a Lionsault, MJF lands on his feet. CODEBREAKER from Jericho! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! SALT OF THE EARTH! Jericho heads to the bottom rope. He gets it!!! MJF punches the hand!

WARDLOW runs down!

MJF has the ring. He misses the punch. Judas Effect. Jericho has the bat. MJF drops and pulls an Eddie Guerrero. Edwards turns. She points to the bat. ROLLUP for 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: MJF

This was somewhat of a chore. No amount of commentary telling me that Jericho is moving like he was moving fifteen years ago is going to convince me otherwise. A nice shave of about 6 minutes would have done well here, as it seems MJF was slowing the match down to assure it didn’t look sloppy. There were some fine moments, but on a card full of amazing matches, this one stood out pretty significantly.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 16:21

Hager comes to the ring. Wardlow stands in the ring. MJF offers a handshake. Jericho shakes it. He hugs MJF.

MJF opens the ropes for Jericho. All four men hold hands up high at the top of the stage.

Backstage, Orange Cassidy is asked what his thoughts are. He has none.

In come Miro and Kip. Kip calls him Clementine. He wants an apology. Orange apologizes apathetically. Kip slaps Orange. Orange removes his glasses, says cool. Cool, cool, cool. He then ushers The Best Friends away.

Oooooh, you pissed off Orange Fuckin Cassidy!!!



Match 8: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston

Moxley out the gate with punches over and over and over and over to the head. Eddie with a chop to get some revenge. Chop from Mocley. Chop from Eddie. Chop from Jon. Moxley shoots the legs. Eddie bites the ear!!! Jon up, wraps Eddie across the ropes. Hop. Eddie walks away from it. Chop to Jon. Eddie no sells a chop again, so Moxley hit a forearm. Slap fet back and forth to both. Eddie takes over with a flurry of right and left. Kick to the leg. Club the back, right hand, eddie locks up. BELLY TO BELLY!! Eddie to the outside. Jon dives through with a suicide dive! He grabs a chair and tosses it into the face of Eddie. Into the barricade for Kingston. Jon grabs the fingers and pulls them apart. He twists the finger, trying to break it. Suplex onto the cement! Moxley tries for that bulldog submission, but Eddie escapes. Eddie and Moxley up. They saunter over to the barricade. Kick from Eddie. H sends Jon into the barricade, but Moxley tries to stop it, and just brushes it with his leg. Chop to Moxley. Eddie with a side headlock. Sends Jon into the ringpost. Eddie lifts the apron. Grabs a chair. Tosses it into the ring. Another chair toss into the ring. Eddie enters the ring. Moxley is shown on the screen. He is bleeding from the head. He has a bat wrapped in barbed wire and hits Eddie in the stomach, then in the head, and in the stomach again! Moxley is covered in blood. He chokes Eddie up with it, then scrapes the forehead! Eddie lookin like Jesus! Jon pulls the bat into th forehead of Eddie. Jon swigns the bat, Eddie to the side. Saito Suplex! Another one! Right fist to the forehead. Finger to the eye from Jon. Right hand. Chop from Eddie. Knee to the chest, and Eddie chokes Jon up. Eddie grabs the bat, he lays it on the mat. He grabs Jon and slams him onto the bat, but Jon doesn’t really hit it. Eddie on his knees, his mouth full of blood. Eddie grabs the chair and smacks Jon across the back. He tosses the chair into the face. Eddie grabs the bat. H pulls the barbed wire off the abt, screaming as he does it, then wraps it around his fist. PUNCH TO THE HEAD OF JON!!! He punchces over and over on the forehead, thendrags it across the face!!! Eddie laughs maniacally. Spinning back fist with the barbed wire! COVER!!! NO! He locks in a submission. Jon bites Eddie!!! Moxley is ssent into the corner. Eddie grabs a chair. He opens it up. The other chair. They are face to face. Eddie is all smiles, tells Jon he’s going to drop his throat onto the chair. Locks up for a suplex. Jon switches. Suplex onto the chair!!! Eddie is up! Clothesline to Moxley! Eddie back to the outside. He grabs a bag from under the ring. He’s back into the ring and dumps the tacks onto the mat in the corner. He turns towards Moxley, calling his shot. Eddie tries for a right, GERMAN TO EDDIE!!! SAITO SUPLEX TO MOXLEY!!! CLOTHESLINE TO EDDIE!!! None of this on the tacks, FYI.

Jon is up first, screaming. He drags Eddie near the tacks, calls for a Paradigm Shift, but Eddie reverses and slams Moxley onto the tacks!!!! Eddie rolls outside, he heads to the tale and toppes it over, then grabs a bottle of rubbing alcohol! Eddie splits the legs and steps on Moxley’s dick! Eddie splits the legs and drops another boot to Jon’s dick! CHOP to Jon. Eddie grabs the bottle of alcohol. He pulls the opening just to prove it’s new, and pours it all over the back of Moxley. Jon writhes in pain. Eddie grabs a handful of tacks, tosses them into the face of Jon, then rolls to the outside. He grabs that piece of barbed wire from earlier, then locks in the bulldog choke!!! Moxley is up, turns around, SLEEPER TO EDDIE!!! Jon turns Eddie around. Piledriver!!! Bulldog choke! Double underhook suplex! Jon grabs the barbed wire. He wraps it around his own forearm.

Eddie flips Jon off. BULLDOG CHOKE WITH THE BARBED WIRE!!! Eddie is bleeding from the mouth, Jon says it’s done, Eddie. Eddie quits!

Winner: Jon Moxley

What a sloppy, blood-filled, nasty ass, ugly, lack of psychology balls to the wall match…..and yet…so good. So, so good. There was a large part of me that wanted Eddie to come out of nowhere and win it, but it kind of goes against the multiple stories that can be told via the ranking system. This was a nice little side road that was effective and beautiful in terms of story.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 19:01

Moxley yells that this is what a champion is made of. Eddie is stirring on the floor, holding his neck, selling the hold. Jon heads over to him, lifts Eddie up by the head, and tries to help him up, but Eddie ain’t having it. He backs up into the corner. Eddie leaves the ring, not trying to take the love Jon is offering.

Out comes Kenny Omega. He grabs a tack, grins and stares Moxley down.

End Show