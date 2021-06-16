Full Press Release Issued For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September

AEW has made the full official announcement of its AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special in September. As reported this morning, Tony Khan made the reveal that AEW will be holding the first-ever pro wrestling event at the center in Queens on September 22nd. The event will be an episode of Dynamite titled “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” that airs live on TNT, and tickets will go on sale on July 16th at 10 AM.

You can see the full announcement as released by AEW below:

“AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM” Shares the Love with NYC

First-Ever Professional Wrestling Event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Announced for Sept. 22

Tickets On Sale July 16; Show to Air Live on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) served a massive announcement today for the city of New York as the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will host its first-ever professional wrestling event on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The world’s largest tennis-specific stadium adds another milestone to its storied history as the world-class wrestlers of AEW take center court for a live AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM show in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets for the historic event, airing live on TNT, will go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $25 (not including service charges or fees). With the roar of passionate fans still echoing from the US Open, which runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 12, AEW will put their own spin on singles and tag-team matches with a stellar line-up of legendary wrestlers and homegrown talent. AEW recently became the first major wrestling promotion to return to a traveling schedule since March 2020. After safely hosting 30 live, ticketed events over the past 10 months in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the exhilaration of its flagship show AEW DYNAMITE back on the road starting in Miami on July 7. “We wanted our first show in New York City to be extraordinary and epic in scale, and there’s no better venue to bring out the best in our talent and creativity than the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “We love the concept of wrestling in a non-traditional venue and placing our AEW ring on center court in the awe-inspiring Arthur Ashe Stadium. I can’t wait for fans to experience our live AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM show in one of the coolest venues on the planet.”

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome AEW DYNAMITE to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium,” said Danny Zausner, Chief Operating Officer, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “Continuing to bring new, world-class sports and entertainment events to the home of the US Open is a primary benefit of our strategic transformation. Our versatility now allows us to welcome new fans and spectators throughout the year, turning our venue, our community and our neighboring businesses into year-round destinations.”

