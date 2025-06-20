AEW Grand Slam Mexico Hits Highest Rating For Dynamite In 2025, Viewership Spikes

AEW Grand Slam Mexico scored the highest ratings for an episode of Dynamite in seven months, with the viewership also up big. Wednesday night’s two and a half hour show drew a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 736,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 23.5% and 23.3% from last week’s 0.17 demo rating and 597,000 for the first two hours of Summer Blockbuster.

The demo rating is the best for an episode of Dynamite since the November 13th, 2024 episode drew a 0.22. Meanwhile, the total audience was the highest since the July 24th, 2024 episode drew 786,000. The College World Series won the night with a 0.40 demo rating and 1.911 million viewers on ESPN.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.168 demo rating and 623,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.260 and 762,000 for the same time period in 2024.