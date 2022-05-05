AEW Had A Power Outage During Dark: Elevation Tapings Last Night

For once, the name Dark was actually appropriate. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there was a power outage during the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings last night in Baltimore. The issue started during a match between Cheeseburger and Max Caster, then continued during another match between Nyla Rose and Skye Blue.

During Cheeseburger vs. Caster, the entrance and the announcing area went dark. The match continued as planned. Then it was announced that Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose would be ‘only for you fans in the arena’ and that it would ‘never air’. This is because of the power failure, as the company was unable to tape it. They managed to fix the problem before Dynamite went on the air and everything continued as normal.

