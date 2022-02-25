wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Heels Hosting Game Night This Weekend, Dynamite Highlights, Matt Hardy’s Latest Podcast

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Heels Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Heels will be hosting a game night this weekend featuring Jackbox’s Trivia Murder Party 2. You can see the announcement below for Saturday’s event, which reads:

“Wanna play a game?
48 hours until AEW Heels Game Night! On Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8pm, we play, laugh and survive Jackbox’s Trivia Murder Party 2! See you then!”

– The latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featuring Hardy discussing No Way Out 2000, and you can listen below:

– AEW released some highlights from this week’s Dynamite:

