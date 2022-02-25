wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Heels Hosting Game Night This Weekend, Dynamite Highlights, Matt Hardy’s Latest Podcast
– AEW Heels will be hosting a game night this weekend featuring Jackbox’s Trivia Murder Party 2. You can see the announcement below for Saturday’s event, which reads:
“Wanna play a game?
48 hours until AEW Heels Game Night! On Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8pm, we play, laugh and survive Jackbox’s Trivia Murder Party 2! See you then!”
Wanna play a game? 😈
– The latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featuring Hardy discussing No Way Out 2000, and you can listen below:
– AEW released some highlights from this week’s Dynamite: