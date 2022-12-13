AEW Hires WWE’s Former VP Of Global TV Production

AEW has brought in the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. As PWInsider notes, Michael Mansury signed with the company and will start at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping. The site notes that Mansury was at AEW Full Gear and has now officially started with the company as their Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer.

Mansury worked for WWE from March 2009 until May of 2020 and rose through the ranks from Production Assistant to Vice President, which was his position from March 2016 until his exit, and the site noted that he was a major part of Triple H’s regime to the point that some had dubbed him the “next Kevin Dunn” in that he was believed to be the guy who would eventually replace DUnn. When he gave notice and exited WWE, there were several people who were said to be shocked.

Fightful Select reports that it was believed within WWE that Triple H would try to bring him back in when he took over, but that it was believed Mansury would not come back unless he was taking over for Dunn which wasn’t going to happen. The site notes that talent and staff in both AEW and WWE are happy about the hiring and believe it will help AEW’s content a lot, with one WWE source saying he’s more in touch with AEW’s demographic and can strongly increase the company’s production level. One WWE source that is often heavy critical of AEW said he sees this as AEW’s biggest hire of 2022.

Mansury took to Twitter to announce his hiring, as you can see below: