Howard Stern Makes Fun of AEW, Says He’s ‘Proud’ To Not Know What It Is
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Howard Stern mentioned Dustin Rhodes and AEW on his show recently. Stern joked about Dustin’s character having tourette’s in WWE before saying that Dustin now works for AEW. He and co-host Robin Quivers then made fun of AEW, with Stern saying he is “proud” to not know what that is.
“Look at me, do I look like a wrestling fan?” Stern said. “Dustin Rhodes wrestles in the AEW, whatever that is. What’s the AEW? I’m proud that I don’t know what this is.”
“It’s somebody’s backyard,” Quivers responded. “They put up a little ring and he goes in there and wrestles.”
