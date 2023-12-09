AEW Releases ‘I Am Him’ Shirt For The Devil, Carmelo Hayes and Matt Taven Comment

Shop AEW has released a new shirt for the Devil which may have a catchphrase that is familiar to WWE NXT fans. The shirt reads ‘I Am Him’, which is a phrase often used by Carmelo Hayes. Hayes responded to the product, asking to get a shirt.

Matt Taven also chimed in, noting he used the phrase on his own shirt back in 2016 and still is in his Pro Wrestling Tees store.

Lemme get one — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) December 9, 2023