AEW Releases ‘I Am Him’ Shirt For The Devil, Carmelo Hayes and Matt Taven Comment
Shop AEW has released a new shirt for the Devil which may have a catchphrase that is familiar to WWE NXT fans. The shirt reads ‘I Am Him’, which is a phrase often used by Carmelo Hayes. Hayes responded to the product, asking to get a shirt.
Matt Taven also chimed in, noting he used the phrase on his own shirt back in 2016 and still is in his Pro Wrestling Tees store.
I AM HIM. Check out The Devil’s shirt that just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/Tr6V4FWnhL
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 9, 2023
Lemme get one
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) December 9, 2023
Since 2016
Follow The Trend https://t.co/Exj0JN1ZQO pic.twitter.com/UmRF3qImUU
— ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅ MʌTT TʌVEN (@MattTaven) December 9, 2023