wrestling / News

AEW Releases ‘I Am Him’ Shirt For The Devil, Carmelo Hayes and Matt Taven Comment

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Devil Mask AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Shop AEW has released a new shirt for the Devil which may have a catchphrase that is familiar to WWE NXT fans. The shirt reads ‘I Am Him’, which is a phrase often used by Carmelo Hayes. Hayes responded to the product, asking to get a shirt.

Matt Taven also chimed in, noting he used the phrase on his own shirt back in 2016 and still is in his Pro Wrestling Tees store.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmelo Hayes, Matt Taven, The Devil, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading