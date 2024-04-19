wrestling / News
AEW News: Latest Episode of Johnny Loves Taya Online, AEW Unrestricted Previews Dynasty
– The conclusion of Johnny Loves Taya is online. AEW posted the video of the webseries’ 10th episode, which you can check out below:
– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted is online, previewing this weekend’s Dynasty PPV. The episode is described as follows:
AEW Dynasty is this Sunday, April 21st live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri! The stacked card features an epic showdown between Current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland, and Swerve explains his confidence going into this match, and the work he’s done in preparation to ensure he walks away with title in hand. Willow Nightingale has plenty to say about challenging Julia Hart for the TBS Championship, and all that Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway have done to support her quest for championship gold. She also comments on new friends Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. Plus, there’s discussion about the AEW World Tag Team Championship and The Young Bucks and FTR’s quests to become 3x champs; Roderick Strong defending the AEW International Championship against longtime friend Kyle O’Reilly who recently made his triumphant return to AEW; PAC challenging Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship; and the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. And there’s a special message from a very special VIP guest.
