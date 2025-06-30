wrestling / News
AEW Mobile Game Shutting Down, In-Game Store Closed
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
The mobile game AEW: Figure Fighters will officially cease operations on July 28, 2025. In an announcement issued to PWinsider.com, the game’s team confirmed that as of June 30, the in-game store has been closed and purchases are no longer available.
The team stated they will make the final month fun for the community, with free items planned before the game shuts down. It was also noted that any AEW NFTs collected by players will remain in their digital wallets.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Serious Complications From 1995 Neck Surgery
- Mandy Rose Recalls Being Told To Be Less Sexy In Early WWE Main Roster Days
- Backstage Note on ‘Plant’ Rumors With CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening