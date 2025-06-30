AEW Mobile Game Shutting Down, In-Game Store Closed

The mobile game AEW: Figure Fighters will officially cease operations on July 28, 2025. In an announcement issued to PWinsider.com, the game’s team confirmed that as of June 30, the in-game store has been closed and purchases are no longer available.

The team stated they will make the final month fun for the community, with free items planned before the game shuts down. It was also noted that any AEW NFTs collected by players will remain in their digital wallets.