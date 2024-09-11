wrestling / News
AEW News: MxM Collection Do Antiperspirant PSA, Pre-Sale Codes For Dynamite & Collision
– The MxM Collection have released a new PSA for the notion of wearing antiperspirant. AEW posted the video of Mason Madden and Mansoor trying to turn fans onto the notion of fighting body odor and promoting their MxM Collection T-shirt:
#MxM's @SuaveMansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU with a very important PSA (Phashion Service Announcement).
Don't miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8pm/7pm C on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Iz9wOK1wgX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2024
– PWINsider reports that the pre-sales are ongoing for three AEW tapings, with the pre-sale codes as follows:
* October 30th: AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio (AEF9AEW)
* November 2nd: AEW Collision in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AEF9AEW)
* November 7th: AEW Collision in Providence, Rhode Island (AEF9AEW)