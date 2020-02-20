AEW News: Austin Aries and DDP Backstage at Dynamite, Arn Anderson Is Proud of Cody Rhodes, Warns MJF

– PWInsider reports that Austin Aries and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) were in attendance backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. They were reportedly both there just to visit.

– AEW released the latest Coach’s Corner with Arn Anderson following last night’s Dynamite. Arn Anderson said he was proud of Cody Rhodes after his win over Wardlow in the Steel Cage Match. You can check out that video below.

Anderson also commented on MJF, who Cody Rhodes is set to face at Revolution. Anderson stated, “Everybody’s going home happy tonight on our side of the ball. On the other side of the ball, Max — can I call you Max? I think I might call you Max. Max, your ass has had it.”