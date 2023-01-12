wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Comments on Adam Cole’s Dynamite Return, Dax Harwood Comments on PWI Tag Team of the Year Award, Taz Proud of Hook for Rookie of the Year Award

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Britt Baker Adam Cole AEW DYnamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Britt Baker commented on real-life boyfriend Adam Cole’s return last night on AEW Dynamite. She wrote the following message on Twitter:

“For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.”

Cole later wrote in response, “Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.”

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated delivered its fan-voted awards for 2022. FTR was the fan-voted Tag Team of the Year at 42%. Dax Harwood wrote on the milestone, “When I was a kid with dreams, 2022 was what I envisioned. Thank you all for riding shotgun with us on this trip. Hope to see y’all soon. Top Guys, out!”

– Meanwhile, Taz wrote the following on his son Hook being named Rookie of the Year:

