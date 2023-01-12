– AEW star Britt Baker commented on real-life boyfriend Adam Cole’s return last night on AEW Dynamite. She wrote the following message on Twitter:

For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.♥️ — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 12, 2023

Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you 🙏♥️ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 12, 2023

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated delivered its fan-voted awards for 2022. FTR was the fan-voted Tag Team of the Year at 42%. Dax Harwood wrote on the milestone, “When I was a kid with dreams, 2022 was what I envisioned. Thank you all for riding shotgun with us on this trip. Hope to see y’all soon. Top Guys, out!”

When I was a kid with dreams, 2022 was what I envisioned. Thank you all for riding shotgun with us on this trip. Hope to see y’all soon. Top Guys, out! pic.twitter.com/zQ008XSwdw — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 12, 2023

– Meanwhile, Taz wrote the following on his son Hook being named Rookie of the Year: