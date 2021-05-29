wrestling / News

AEW News: Brodie Lee Jr. Awarded ‘Dark Order Championship’, Varsity Blonds On Latest Outside the Ring, KiLynn King Comments On Year With AEW

May 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brodie Lee Jr AEW

– During the AEW Fan Fest in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida today, Brodie Lee Jr was awarded the ‘Dark Order’ Championship by 10.

– The latest edition of Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair features the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison).

– In a post on Twitter, KiLynn King commented on being in AEW for a year, making her debut on Dark during the pandemic.

She wrote: “Exactly 1 year ago I debuted on #AEWDark during the pandemic w/ no fans. Last night I got to perform on #AEWDynamite in front of thousands of ppl & everyone watching at home. It was surreal & I’m feeling so grateful. I fell short, yes. But it’s just the beginning.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Outside the Ring, Brodie Lee Jr., Kilynn King, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading