AEW News: Brodie Lee Jr. Awarded ‘Dark Order Championship’, Varsity Blonds On Latest Outside the Ring, KiLynn King Comments On Year With AEW

– During the AEW Fan Fest in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida today, Brodie Lee Jr was awarded the ‘Dark Order’ Championship by 10.

– The latest edition of Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair features the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison).

– In a post on Twitter, KiLynn King commented on being in AEW for a year, making her debut on Dark during the pandemic.

She wrote: “Exactly 1 year ago I debuted on #AEWDark during the pandemic w/ no fans. Last night I got to perform on #AEWDynamite in front of thousands of ppl & everyone watching at home. It was surreal & I’m feeling so grateful. I fell short, yes. But it’s just the beginning.”