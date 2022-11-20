wrestling / News
AEW News: Clip Of the Elite’s Entrance at Full Gear, Note On Young Bucks New Theme Song, Anthony Bowens and Ricky Starks Health Update
November 19, 2022
– The Elite came out to Kansas’ ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ tonight for their return at AEW Full Gear. According to Fightful Select, the Young Bucks have long been pushing to have the song as their theme.
– While Ricky Starks wasn’t cleared to compete last week, Fightful notes that his injuries tonight were a work.
– Speaking of working injuries, Anthony Bowens has been selling his hurt arm in the past week. He’s still scheduled for the AEW tag title match with Max Caster against Swerve In Our Glory.