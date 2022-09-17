AEW News: Eddie Kingston Says Sammy Guevara Won’t Embarrass Him, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Hype Toronto Debut

– As noted, Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston will finally face off next week at AEW Rampage Grand Slam. Eddie Kingston posted the following message last night on the newly announced matchup:

“I am also not dumb, I know Sammy will bring it to me. I know he would love to embarrass me when I am home. He is a former 3 x tnt champ I get it. But here we, forgive me discovery. But with all due respect fuck him he ain’t embarrassing nobody.”

– Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker and Matt Menard appeared in a new video promoting AEW’s Toronto debut: