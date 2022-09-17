wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston Says Sammy Guevara Won’t Embarrass Him, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Hype Toronto Debut
– As noted, Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston will finally face off next week at AEW Rampage Grand Slam. Eddie Kingston posted the following message last night on the newly announced matchup:
“I am also not dumb, I know Sammy will bring it to me. I know he would love to embarrass me when I am home. He is a former 3 x tnt champ I get it. But here we, forgive me discovery. But with all due respect fuck him he ain’t embarrassing nobody.”
I am also not dumb, I know Sammy will bring it to me. I know he would love to embarrassed me when I am home. He is a former 3 x tnt champ I get it. But here we,forgive me discovery. But with all due respect fuck him he ain't embarrassing nobody. https://t.co/AAZLDbx4br
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 17, 2022
– Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker and Matt Menard appeared in a new video promoting AEW’s Toronto debut:
Who wants a TASTE?!#AEW makes its long-awaited Canada debut in TORONTO at @CocaColaClsm on Wednesday, 10/12: #AEWDynamite LIVE & Thursday, 10/13: #AEWRampage taping! Don’t miss out on your tickets! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq I https://t.co/YTPjtssUfK pic.twitter.com/er2P4Xc9Nn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022
