AEW News: FUBO TV Users Losing Access To TNT, Night Two of Fyter Fest Tapes Today, Taz At Create-A-Pro Dojo

– PWInsider reports that FUBO TV users lost access to certain Turner channels starting yesterday, which includes TNT. That means they will no longer be able to watch AEW Dynamite.

– Night two of Fyter Fest will tape today. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher and the Blade

* Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer

* Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. SCU

* Nyla Rose in action.

– Taz noted on Instagram that he recently spent time at the Create-A-Pro dojo in Long Island. You can view his Instagram post below: