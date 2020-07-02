wrestling / News

AEW News: FUBO TV Users Losing Access To TNT, Night Two of Fyter Fest Tapes Today, Taz At Create-A-Pro Dojo

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that FUBO TV users lost access to certain Turner channels starting yesterday, which includes TNT. That means they will no longer be able to watch AEW Dynamite.

– Night two of Fyter Fest will tape today. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party
* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
* The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher and the Blade
* Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer
* Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. SCU
* Nyla Rose in action.

– Taz noted on Instagram that he recently spent time at the Create-A-Pro dojo in Long Island. You can view his Instagram post below:

