AEW News: FUBO TV Users Losing Access To TNT, Night Two of Fyter Fest Tapes Today, Taz At Create-A-Pro Dojo
– PWInsider reports that FUBO TV users lost access to certain Turner channels starting yesterday, which includes TNT. That means they will no longer be able to watch AEW Dynamite.
– Night two of Fyter Fest will tape today. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party
* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
* The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher and the Blade
* Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer
* Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. SCU
* Nyla Rose in action.
– Taz noted on Instagram that he recently spent time at the Create-A-Pro dojo in Long Island. You can view his Instagram post below:
