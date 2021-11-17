wrestling / News

AEW News: Kenny Omega May Be Missing Time Soon, Hangman Page Comments On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Evil Uno and Giant Bomb Rank More Evil

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Kenny Omega Hangman Page

PWInsider reports that Kenny Omega that Kenny Omega may be taking an extended leave of absence from AEW as he may need shoulder surgery. Omega confirmed earlier this week he has been wrestling with vertigo since 2018, and it had been reported that he wrestled at Full Gear with a hurt shoulder.

According to the latest report, Omega has been banged up since AEW launched in 2019, following a “grueling run” in NJPW. The hope is that AEW will have an answer about Omega’s condition this week, as he was supposed to get checked out today.

– Hangman Page took to Twitter to comment on his championship celebration on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

– Giant Bomb has released a new video of Evil Uno ranking more evil things.

