AEW News: Latest on Cody Not Getting a Future Title Shot, Possible Shows in Canada
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– As it stands, Cody’s ban on getting an AEW World Title shot is expected to stick. According to the WON, people in AEW are adamant that Cody will not challenge for the championship after he lost to Chris Jericho at Full Gear, which had that stipulation applied.
While most fans are used to the idea of stipulations never being adhered to or being gotten around through loopholes, Nick Jackson did confirm on Twitter that the stipulation would hold after the show:
100%. Can’t go back on stipulations. https://t.co/E0Gp6mitHt
— The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 12, 2019
– The site also reports that Tony Khan has spoken with TSN about running shows in Canada. Nothing is official at this time and no dates are set.
