AEW News: MJF’s Lawyer Mark Sterling Says He’s Okay, Matt Cardona Has Something To Prove At All Out, AEW Dynamite Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling updated everyone on his condition after his match with Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “I’m ok everyone. Spent the night in the local medical facility, but I’m on my way home now. Looking forward to mowing the lawn, resting and watching @the_mjf win the title against this vicious maniac on Saturday. FYI…I do plan to pursue legal action based on ‘excessive force.’”

– In a post of his own on Twitter, Matt Cardona said that everyone in his match on Saturday will be treating it like the main event. He will team with Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to face The Dark Order.

He wrote: “I promise you that all 8 of us will be treating this like the main event…we all have something to prove.”

