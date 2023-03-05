– Fightful Select has an update on AEW World Champion MJF on his upcoming appearance on Impractical Jokers. MJF will appear on this week’s episode on truTV along with Kesha. MJF reportedly filmed the appearance during his absence from AEW during last summer. It was said to be one of the few times he was even out in public during his temporary hiatus from AEW programming.

Additionally, Fightful reports that there are several wrestlers who currently aren’t booked for tonight’s Revolution event but are said to be still in town for the show. The event is being held later tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.