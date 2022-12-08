AEW News: Reason Why William Regal Segment Was Pre-Taped, Dynamite Broadcast Issue For Spectrum Users Last Night, Highlights From Dynamite

– PWInsider reports that the reason AEW pre-taped last night’s interview with William Regal (in addition to storyline purposes) is because Regal wasn’t available. He planned a trip to the UK and wouldn’t be back in time for another live appearance.

– PWInsider also notes that there was a broadcast error for Spectrum cable subscribers during Dynamite. TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour, with the channel frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory, which aired before.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode: