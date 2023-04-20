wrestling / News

AEW News: Reminder on Rampage Airing on Saturday This Week, Stars Visit Laurel School District, Dynamite Video Highlights

April 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage 4-19-23 Image Credit: AEW

– As a reminder, this week’s edition of AEW Rampage has been moved to Saturday night due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs. Rampage will air on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 pm EST on TNT.

– AEW released a video of stars visiting the Laurel School District this week:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:







