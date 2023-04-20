wrestling / News
AEW News: Reminder on Rampage Airing on Saturday This Week, Stars Visit Laurel School District, Dynamite Video Highlights
April 20, 2023
– As a reminder, this week’s edition of AEW Rampage has been moved to Saturday night due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs. Rampage will air on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 pm EST on TNT.
– AEW released a video of stars visiting the Laurel School District this week:
This week @AEW had an outstanding, fun-packed day with Laurel School District as Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken lead the charge firing up the kids before state testing! GO BULLDOGS! ❤️💪🐾 pic.twitter.com/edEat7zl5d
— AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) April 20, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
