– As previously reported, AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin will be teaming with The Great Muta for tomorrow’s Pro Wrestling NOAH The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event in Japan. Pro Wrestling NOAH tweeted out a photo of Sting after he arrived in Japan this weekend.

Tomorrow’s bout will be Keiji Mutoh’s last match as The Great Muta. He will then wrestle the final matchup of his career as Mutoh against Tetsuya Naito next month.

🦂 IT’S STIIIIIIIIING! The American legend is here in Japan for the Great Muta’s RETIREMENT MATCH on Sunday!#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/YSlNMz4U5X — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 21, 2023

