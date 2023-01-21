wrestling / News

AEW News: Sting in Japan for Great Muta Retirement Match, Rampage Video Highlights

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Sting Great Muta Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin will be teaming with The Great Muta for tomorrow’s Pro Wrestling NOAH The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event in Japan. Pro Wrestling NOAH tweeted out a photo of Sting after he arrived in Japan this weekend.

Tomorrow’s bout will be Keiji Mutoh’s last match as The Great Muta. He will then wrestle the final matchup of his career as Mutoh against Tetsuya Naito next month.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:





