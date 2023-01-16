Complete Slate For The Great Muta’s Final Match Announced

As previously reported, The Great Muta is set to team up with Darby Allin and Sting at his retirement match hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH in Yokohama, Japan on January 22. Muta’s team will be facing down Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji in the ring. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the remainder of the event will comprise the matches listed below:

*Kaito Kiyomiya & Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Kenoh & Katushiko Nakajima & Masakatsu Funaki & Manabu Soya

*Amakusa & Ultimo Dragon & Ninja Mack vs. Yo-Hey & Kzy & Dante Leon

*GHC Martial Arts Rules Bout: Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Hideki Suzuki

*Jake Lee & Jack Morris & Anthony Greene vs. Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura

*Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita & Nosawa Rongai vs. Junta Miyawaki & Alejandro & Yasutaka Yano

*Timothy Thatcher vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

*Saori Anou & Jungle Kyona vs. Sumire Natsu & Maya Yukihi

*Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Hajime Ohara & Hi69