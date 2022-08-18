wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Nese Comments On Jon Moxley’s Attack, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New AEW Merchandise Available

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Tony Nese Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese reacted to getting attacked by Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Nese was making his entrance for a match, but Moxley attacked him and ran to the ring to call out CM Punk.

Nese wrote: “You all would be very disappointed and maybe even outraged if you found out who was supposed to debut against me on Dynamite last night. And now, because of Mox, that opportunity might never come again.

– ShopAEW has new t-shirts for The Elite, Kenny Omega and Anna Jay. There is also a pre-order for a CM Punk one year anniversary AEW hockey jersey.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:

