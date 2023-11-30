wrestling / News

AEW News: Update on Chuck Taylor, Saraya’s Brother at Dynamite, Note on Ticket On Sale Date for Revolution

November 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Best Friends AEW Trent Chuck Taylor Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that the word making the rounds backstage in AEW is that Chuck Taylor is currently out of action with a foot injury. He last competed on Rampage earlier in October, teaming with The Hardys in a winning effort against Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard.

– PWInsider also reports that Saraya’s brother Zak Zodiac was also in attendance at last night’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, next year’s AEW Revolution 2024 will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. AEW announced that tickets will go on sale for Revolution on December 15.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Revolution, Chuck Taylor, Saraya, Zak Zodiac, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading