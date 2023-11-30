– PWInsider reports that the word making the rounds backstage in AEW is that Chuck Taylor is currently out of action with a foot injury. He last competed on Rampage earlier in October, teaming with The Hardys in a winning effort against Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard.

– PWInsider also reports that Saraya’s brother Zak Zodiac was also in attendance at last night’s AEW Dynamite.

– As noted, next year’s AEW Revolution 2024 will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. AEW announced that tickets will go on sale for Revolution on December 15.