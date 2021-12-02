wrestling / News
AEW News: Update On Cody Rhodes’ Health After Flaming Table Spot, Pre-Sale Begins For Upcoming Tapings, Estimated Attendance For Last Night’s Dynamite
– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes was, obviously, treated for burns after his match with Andrade el Idolo on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Both men went through a flaming table at the end of the match. The black marks on Cody’s back came from pieces of the table that stuck to it after a superplex. At this time it’s unknown if he had to go to the hospital.
– PWInsider also notes that according to those in attendance, last night’s Dynamite in Duluth drew around 6,000 people.
– An online pre-sale started today for the January 26 taping in Cleveland with the code AEW216. You can grab tickets here.
