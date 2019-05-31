wrestling / News
AEW Officially Announces Main Event For All Out
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– The main event for AEW All Out for the inaugural World Championship is official. All Elite Wrestling announced on Friday that Chris Jericho will face Adam Page to determine the first AEW World Champion at the PPV, as you can see below. Jericho and Page earned their spots in the match at Double or Nothing, where Page won the Casino Battle Royal and Jericho defeated Kenny Omega.
AEW All Out takes place on August 31st from the Sears Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets go on sale June 14th.
#AEWAllOut
Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre#AEW World Championship@TheAdamPage vs @IamJericho
Tickets on sale June 14th! pic.twitter.com/XGG2wnxvuC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Superstars Looking To Get Out Of The Company, Including NXT Talent
- More Details On What WWE’s Plans Were For Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose
- Timekeeper At Double or Nothing Yelled At By Aja Kong For Ringing Bell Early
- Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle