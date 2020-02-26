AEW Officially Announces Signing of Lance Archer

– It looks like Lance Archer is now officially #AllElite. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the signing of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Previous reports stated that Archer was in talks to sign with the promotion and also debut in March.

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer Joins All Elite Wrestling — AEW Signs Renowned Wrestler Archer to Multi-Year Deal — February 26, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling today announced a multi-year deal with Lance Archer, a global professional wrestling sensation renowned for his brutal, powerhouse moves including the Blackout and EBD Claw. Archer, a Texas native and former collegiate quarterback, is also known by his menacing monikers – “The Murderhawk Monster” and “The American Psychopath.” Standing at 6’8” and weighing in at 260 pounds, Archer’s dominating stature and natural athletic prowess have defined his 20-year career. “I’ve been in the business for almost half of my life, but with AEW, I’m setting my sights on the best chapter of my career so far,” said Lance Archer. “This company champions the creative, competitive and electrifying environment that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. No matter where I go—no matter who steps in front of me—I’m the one you should be afraid of at AEW.” “Lance Archer is explosive, dynamic and unpredictable, making him perfect for AEW,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “He’s made his mark in every corner of the world. He’s brutal, colorful and will be a factor the minute he steps into the ring.”

Archer has previously worked in TNA Wrestling, WWE, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Most recently, he had a very successful year in New Japan in 2019, where he won the IWGP United States title, which he lost earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 14 to current champion Jon Moxley, who is also part of the AEW roster.

