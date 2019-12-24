Lance Archer on Using the Elite’s NJPW Departure as an Opportunity to Make His Mark, Reinventing Himself For the G1 Climax

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, Lance Archer discussed making the most of the opportunity given him when the Elite left NJPW to form AEW and more. Archer talked with Jeffrey about how the combination of the Elite’s departure and his tag team partner Davey Boy Smith Jr. leaving for MLW gave him the opportunity to reinvent himself and make his mark in the G1 Climax, which eventually led to his winning the IWGP United States Championship and upcoming title defense against Jon Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

You can check out highlights from that part of the discussion, as well as the full podcast, below:

On the departure of the Elite leaving a void he could fill: “Well, the opportunities to a degree kind of are coincidental. But that’s just how this business works, many many times. It doesn’t matter what company you’re looking at. Guys come and go, injuries happen, opportunities are presented. And not everything goes to plan, whether it’s the company’s plan or the wrestler’s plan, or the business’ plan. However you want to see it. And the fans kind of see things, and they don’t know what’s going on in the inner workings, and they don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in each given moment. And like I said, sometimes we don’t know in each given moment. With AEW starting up and like you said, a large chunk of guys who were kind of on the top spot in New Japan going away, that opened up a lot of doors. And then the whole situation where [Davey Boy] Smith [Jr.] and I went our separate ways. Smith is being very successful right now in MLW. And an opportunity was presented.”

On making the most of his G1 spot: “In my understanding as far as the G1 is concerned, I initially wasn’t a part of the G1 roster. And then something happened, something changed, I still don’t even know what that was. And I was included. So like you said, a fire was lit under me. It was definitely a ‘This is my opportunity, it’s a do or die moment.’ It’s either possibly just exist in New Japan, kind of under the idea of what I was, or I do something new, I do something different, I do something big, and try to make a new story. Start a new story, start a new chapter in my time in New Japan and my career altogether. That’s what the G1 provided. Because you know, to this day the G1 Climax is still — in all of professional wrestling, I don’t care what company you’re watching or what — it’s the biggest singles tournament in all of professional wrestling right now. So it was a prime, prime opportunity on a big stage level. And the world of professional wrestling fans were watching.”

On using the opportunity to reinvent himself: “I just saw it as an opportunity, like I said, I that’s why I did everything I could to transform myself into the Murder Hawk Monster. I changed my hair, I changed my style, my gear. I changed kind of my mindset in how I approached my matches. I changed and added new elements to my fighting — every aspect I could possibly think of to try to change up a little bit without abandoning who I was and what I was all about. I did it, and like you said, it’s kind of reinvigorated and reinvented me to the wrestling world. And it’s been a good run and a lot of good things have come. Opportunities keep landing in my lap, and all I’m trying to do is knock them out of the park.”

In the full interview, Archer discusses his Texas Deathmatch with Jon Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 14, his successful singles run over 2019, his runs in TNA and WWE, working with Vince Russo, his match with Abyss at TNA Sacrifice 2005, his “Murder Hawk Monster” gimmick, why now is the hottest time in the wrestling industry and more.

0:00: Introduction

0:23: On how he’s feeling heading into his match with Moxley and the Texas Deathmatch stipulation

2:10: On winning the title after Moxley was stripped of the title, if he’s been looking forward to facing Moxley

4:25: On his success in 2019 and how he feels about his breakout singles run in NJPW

6:45: On NJPW losing the Elite to AEW and if he felt pressure to step up and fill the void

10:54: On whether 2019 felt like a clean slate for him

12:00: On his run in the G1 Climax, his match with Will Ospreay to open the tournament and how the night felt to him

16:17: On the difference in NJPW’s promo and storytelling style as opposed to that of WWE and other companies

19:12: On his tag team run with Davey Boy Smith Jr. as Killer Elite Squad, how they ended up paired together and Davey Boy’s NJPW departure

22:12: On his big takeaway from his time in TNA, what he learned from that time

25:00: On if the TNA locker room was as choatic as reported, working with Vince Russo and Dixie Carter

29:18: On his time in WWE, working with trainers in developmental, his run being cut short

31:45: On his match with Abyss at Sacrifice in 2005 being his favorite TNA memory

33:31: On how his Murder Hawk Monster gimmick came about and his intent around it

35:02: On using the emotions that come from having a chip on his shoulder to fuel his drive

36:29: On today being the hottest time in professional wrestling with so many options of what and where to watch

40:13: On his message for Moxley ahead of their Wrestle Kingdom match and his match with Juice Robinson the next night

42:48: On his message for fans and where to find him on social media

